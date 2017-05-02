Grant provides THP with lifesaving Naloxone kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Through a quarter of a million dollar grant, Blue Cross Blue Shield provided the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement groups nearly 3,000 Naloxone antidote kits.

Naloxone can be a life-safer in opioid overdose cases.

A state trooper recently used the drug to save a man who was found unconscious in a gas station bathroom.

“He was not breathing at the time and his lips were blue,” recalled Trooper Keith Ogle. “We were able to quickly administer this medication, we actually ended up assisting his ventilations as well and within several minutes prior to the arrival of EMS, the gentleman was able to breathe on his own and had regained consciousness.”

Ogle added, “In that incident, if we had not had that medication available we may not had the same outcome.”

House speaker Beth Harwell, who formed an opioid task force, said the state has made a lot of progress.

A database for opioid prescriptions is available to police and doctors across state lines, which helps prevent doctor shopping.

The number of opioid prescriptions doctors can write is also limited.

In 2015, more than 1,400 people died from opioid overdoses.

Click here to read more on Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis.