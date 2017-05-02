Future of non-owner occupied Airbnbs to be taken up by Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville residents will get to weigh in Tuesday night at the Metro Council meeting on the future of Airbnb.

While the website has long been a big business for some, some neighbors are tired of parties and loud groups disturbing their peace.

At most Airbnbs in Nashville, the owners don’t live on site. It’s those homes and permits that are on chopping block.

The Metro Planning Commission recommends there should be no new non-owner occupied permits granted, and the ones that are currently in place should be phased out.

Investors are defending their rights to own these types of properties, but neighbors say they’re operating mini hotels in their neighborhoods.

