Five students accused of vandalized football field with golf cart in Weakley County

DRESDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials in Weakley County say they know who vandalized a football field and the field house recently.

Authorities say it appears to have started as a high school prank before it got out of control.

According to a post made on the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, five teenagers were arrested after reportedly stealing a golf cart from the field house at Dresden High School, doing doughnuts on the football field and eventually crashing the golf cart into a creek.

The golf cart was destroyed and the doors on the field house were also rammed. The football field will also have to be repaired.

In all, thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.

The sheriff’s office says the five teenagers, all who attend Dresden High School, will not face charges. Instead, school officials have decided to handle the incident based on school policies.