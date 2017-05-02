Driver, passenger killed in Cookeville crash

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were killed in a single vehicle accident in Cookeville Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Mine Lick Creek Road near Nova Circle when Landon Hale’s Corvette traveled off the south side of the road.

After returning to the roadway, the car then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree before coming to a rest on its top.

Hale, 68, and his passenger, 72-year-old Robert Lowry, both died at the scene from their injuries.

Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.