Driver hits Wilson County school bus, leaves scene of crash

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County school bus was hit by another driver in Mt. Juliet late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on East Division Street, and the other driver reportedly fled the scene.

According to Wilson County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson, the bus was coming from Wilson Central High School.

Students were on board, but it’s not known how many. None of them were injured, but the driver suffered minor injuries after glass shards flew into the driver’s face.

Further details weren’t immediately known.