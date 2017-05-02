Derrick Henry reports to Titans for voluntary workout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reported to the team’s voluntary workout at St. Thomas Sports Park Monday.

Henry missed the first two weeks of the team’s volunteer workouts while he finished a class at Alabama.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said twice that he had not talked to Henry, but also reiterated that it was his choice not to be there because the period is voluntary.

Henry was the only Titan who did not to show up for the workouts.

Last year, he rushed 110 times for 490 yards and five touchdowns backing up AFC rushing champion DeMarco Murray.