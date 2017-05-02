Columbia police searching for missing high school student

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Columbia are searching for a missing teenager that was last seen leaving a high school.

Austin Chase Onate was last spotted around 11 a.m. Monday leaving Spring Hill High School.

Onate is 5 foot 11 inches tall and is 17-years-old. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information that can help authorities call the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com