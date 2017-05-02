Clarksville man arrested after dog thrown into window

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was arrested after an officer heard a loud argument and saw a dog get thrown into a window.

According to a press release, it happened just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Walnut Street.

An officer heard a loud verbal argument coming from inside a home followed by the sound of animal yelping. The yelping reportedly got louder and more intense, and the officer heard a man yelling at it.

Police say the officer then saw a white unidentified animal get thrown into a window of the residence and yelp once again.

The officer reportedly went to the home and spoke with a man who was inside, identified as Joshuah Williams. He found a small white dog in a back bedroom that appeared to have an injury to its paw and could barely move.

The press release states the officer determined the injury to the dog was intentional. Williams, 30, was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

He was booked into the Montgomery County jail on $5,000 bond.

The dog, whose name is Lily, was picked up by animal control and is being held in protective custody. She was taken to a vet Tuesday morning to be checked.