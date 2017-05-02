Brandt Snedeker brings Ryder Cup to Smashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators newest hype man is Ryder Cup champion Brandt Snedeker.

The Nashville native did more than waive his rally towel before Game 4 between the Predators and Blues. He brought the Ryder Cup with him.

Snedeker said he has the cup for about a week and, while he’s shown it to several people, this was the biggest opportunity he has had to show it off.

“It’s fun to see that many people that engaged, that ready to go see something special. Hopefully the Predators can keep doing what they’ve been doing. I felt a lot of pressure, you know. They haven’t lost a game at home and I came out here to do this, hopefully I can keep the winning tradition going,” he explained.

Golf is known for its polite, subdued crowds, but Snedeker said there was one golf experience that rivals the ruckus crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

“The first tee at the Ryder Cup is pretty similar. You have 25-thousand people screaming your name and yelling Go USA! Go USA! Your heart is pounding out of your chest. The hardest shot in golf is that first one at the Ryder Cup,” he said.

Snedeker starred at Vanderbilt University in college and has always been a vocal supporter of the Predators and the Tennessee Titans.