Sylvan Park safety meeting planned after armed carjacking near Produce Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are planning a community meeting with residents of the Sylvan Park neighborhood to address concerns about crime.

The meeting comes after an early morning armed carjacking in a man’s driveway.

It happened right next to the popular Produce Place shop on Murphy Road last Wednesday morning around 1 a.m.

Police say a 36-year-old man had just returned home when he got out of his car and was approached by two men with guns. They then took his car.

The suspects are both described as black men between 18 and 20 years old.

One man is around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and a backpack.

The other is about six feet tall, 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a backpack.

Both men were reportedly carrying handguns. Anyone with information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

The community meeting for nearby neighbors is being held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the West Precinct on Charlotte Pike.