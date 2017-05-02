Antioch rapist given 30 years in prison for 2012 attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man arrested two years ago in the brutal 2012 rape of an Antioch woman pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Anthony Edmontson, 33, will serve 100 percent of his 30-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated rape.

DNA evidence linked Edmontson to the rape in October 2015 and he was subsequently arrested.

The victim had pulled in to her garage in November 2012 when the 33-year-old approached her, raped her repeatedly, and forced her into the trunk of her car. He had been hiding in her garage beforehand.

“At one point, Edmontson had the gun at the back of the victim’s head when she heard a ‘click’ sound. At the time, the victim thought it was the sound of the safety being released, but she later learned that the ‘click’ was the sound of the gun mis-firing,” said Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman.

The district attorney’s office said Tuesday’s hearing was “was among the most egregious set of facts and circumstances the court had heard.”

News 2 is committed to tracking crime across Middle Tennessee. See more at wkrn.com/crimetracker.