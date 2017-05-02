‘The pain is still there’: Toddler’s murder cases remains unsolved after 11 years

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 11 years, family and police are hopeful they will soon solve the murder of 2-year-old Analyce Guerra.

Police have received many recent tips that have turned up nothing, but they vow to work the case until it’s solved.

It has been said that time heals all wounds, but don’t tell that to mother Eva Gonzalez.

“The pain is still there,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve heard people say things get easier. They don’t get easier, you just learn to live with the pain inside, and you just have [to ask] God to help you keep going.”

It’s been 11 years since her then two-year-old daughter went missing after she disappeared from the family’s apartment back in 2006 while everyone was asleep.

She was found two years later in a shallow grave at the Stones River Battlefield in Murfreesboro.

“It was hard,” Gonzalez said.

When Smyrna police detective Allan Nabours looks at one of the last photos taken of little Analyce, he sees, innocence.

“I see an innocent little girl who was full of life, whose life was ended prematurely, who never had a chance to experience life to its fullest,” Nabours said.

It touches his heart and others working the cold case.

“You see a young lady like Analyce and something this horrific has happened to her; there’s a lot of emotions to go into an investigation of this type and we have to rely on each other,” Nabours said.

The case has detectives scratching their heads, following leads in several Tennessee counties and in Texas.

“We’re hitting a lot of dead ends, a lot of road blocks, but we do have a couple of leads we are following up on at this time,” Nabours told News 2.

The mother said not knowing what happened to Analyce, and if she suffered, it’s what hurts the most.

“That’s the hardest part knowing what if she did go through any pain, if she endured pain for days, we don’t know,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez moved to Texas after her daughter’s body was found in 2008, she said there were too many sad memories here in Tennessee.

“I needed family so I had to get away,” she said while tearing up.

Gonzalez said the family does not mark the death of Analyce anymore because it was too painful for her other children.

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy if I had one,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a pain I wouldn’t wish upon anybody.”

Gonzalez added her mother, Analyce’s grandmother has terminal cancer, and they would like to see someone arrested before she passes away.

If you have any information that could be helpful to police call Det. Allan Nabours at 615- 267-5434.