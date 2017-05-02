3 armed, dangerous fugitives could be living in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Marshals are calling on the people of Nashville to help find three suspects considered armed and dangerous.

You may have noticed it on your ride home. For about a month, the names Damerial Jones, Dontae Thomas, and Randolph Newsom have flashed across digital billboards all across the city.

This was done at the request of the Marshals, who are actively searching for the three suspects.

Thomas and Jones are both wanted for violating their supervised release; Newsom is wanted after he escaped from a halfway house.

All three were previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Damerial Jones, Dontae Thomas, and Randolph Newsom View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals) (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals) (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals)

Officials say the suspects are armed, dangerous, and likely living in the Nashville area. The billboards are being used as a way to get their names out in the public eye.

If anyone should spot these felons though, they should proceed with caution.

“We urge the public not to attempt to approach them, just call in on the tip line, or call the local police,” explained Danny Shelton, Deputy U.S. Marshal. They still remain on fugitive stratus, and every day that they remain that way, they endanger themselves, their family, their friends, and even the general public.”

Officials say the billboards have brought on a few leads, but the suspects remain at large. All three have been on the run for months.

Anyone with information should give the Marshals a call at 1-877-WANTED2. The U.S. Marshals will keep their tipsters safe. Those who call have the option to remain anonymous.