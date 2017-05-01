Woman charged with sexual battery of teen on Clarksville school bus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is accused of walking onto a school bus as it was picking up children and sexual harassing a teenage boy.

According to an arrest affidavit, Susan Boykin, 53, is charged with sexual battery and trespassing on school property.

Authorities say Boykin went inside the bus near Ranch Hill Drive in Clarksville last Friday morning and walked to the back.

She is accused of lying on top of a 15-year-old boy while kissing and hugging him. Boykin reportedly tried to take the teenager with her and said repeatedly, “It’s your birthday, so we can do whatever you want.”

Police say she also invited him to her house “and other unknown activities.”

The 15-year-old said he doesn’t know who Boykin is and was afraid since she knows where he lives.

The arrest affidavit also states the incident as caught on the school bus’s security camera.

Boykin was booked into the Montgomery County jail on $75,000 bond.