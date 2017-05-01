VIDEO: Why is it so windy today?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday’s storms were wild with winds gusting to 70 miles per hour. Many trees were blown down and power lines, too.

Despite the storms shifting away, the wind continues to howl. There is a pressure difference between low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south.

In the world of meteorology, this is a “pressure gradient.” The stronger the gradient, the faster the wind. Air is being squeezed together and when that occurs, air accelerates. (Don’t you wish traffic worked the same way? When you squeeze more cars on a road, the cars go faster…not so much). Therefore, wind gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour this afternoon. Now you are in the know.