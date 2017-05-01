Titans GM signs dollar bill in parking lot for 10-year-old fan

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unexpected fire alarm on Fort Campbell’s base turned into a 10-year-old boy meeting the Titans GM in a parking lot.

Just when Aiden thought he missed seeing the players on the Titans’ caravan, Jon Robinson saw the tears in the boy’s eyes and stopped for a photo.

When Aiden didn’t have anything for Robinson to sign, the GM pulled out a $1 bill from his wallet and signed it.

Aiden’s dad is currently on a six-month deployment. His mother told News 2’s Kara Hammer Aiden has had a hard time with his dad away.