The Latest: May Day protesters chant, ‘We are here to stay!’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on May Day events across the United States (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

With chants of “We are here to stay!” immigrants and labor leaders are marking International Workers’ Day with marches and rallies in the Boston area.

Some 200 people gathered in front of the Statehouse on Monday to call on state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to designate Massachusetts a “sanctuary state.” The proposal would restrict state and local law enforcement officers from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Democratic state Sen. Jamie Eldridge is the bill sponsor and said it wasn’t enough for individual communities to become sanctuary cities because workers must cross city lines to get to and from jobs.

Activists plan to march later Monday to Chelsea City Hall for a rally.

May Day rallies are being held nationwide to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

—

1:55 p.m.

At least 200 people are protesting in New York City’s Washington Square Park ahead of a much larger demonstration to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The crowd on Monday listened to various speakers and performers who are focused on workers and immigrants. They’re carrying signs that say, “No person is illegal” and “We won’t tolerate Trump’s fascist policies.”

Brenda Enriquez says she’s participating in a protest for the first time because “Trump is threatening to kick us out.”

A coalition of immigrant rights groups, labor and religious leaders has organized what they’re calling a “massive” rally for 5 p.m. in Lower Manhattan.

Demonstrations are being held across the world to mark May Day.

—

11:25 a.m.

Labor and immigrant rights groups along with some local elected officials are planning a march to the White House to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Groups around the country have a variety of demonstrations planned to mark May Day on Monday. In Washington, a march is planned Monday afternoon from Dupont Circle to the White House.

Some businesses in the area were closed Monday in support of the effort.

Salvador Zelaya owns a commercial construction company with offices in Washington and Alexandria, Virginia, and says he’s paying his workers to take a day off and attend the march to the White House. Zelaya says his 18 workers are spending the morning making banners.

—

11:15 a.m.

About 1,000 Philadelphia school teachers are protesting as May Day demonstrations begin across the U.S.

The teachers began picketing Monday morning outside city schools, and rallies and marches are planned throughout the day. Many took sick days to protest. Supportive parents are picketing at some schools and are expected to march later.

The educators have been working nearly four years without a contract and nearly five without a pay raise. Schools are open and the district says it’s working with principals and the company that provides substitute teachers to ensure there will be no disruptions in the classrooms.

Immigrants and union members will participate in a series of strikes, boycotts and marches on Monday to mark International Workers’ Day and protest against President Donald Trump’s policies.

—

12:25 a.m.

Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump’s efforts to boost deportations.

Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally Monday in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles. Demonstrations also are planned for dozens of smaller cities from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Portland, Oregon.

In many places, activists are urging people to skip work, school and shopping to show the importance of immigrants in American communities.

Around the world, union members traditionally march on May 1 for workers’ rights. The day has become a rallying point for immigrants in the U.S. since demonstrations were held in 2006 against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.