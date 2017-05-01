Tennessee man admits to stealing identities of dead relatives, inmates

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated identity theft and theft of government funds.

George Fyke’s plea agreement states he stole the names and social security numbers of deceased relatives and fellow inmates at the Montgomery County jail, according to federal officials.

Fykes then used those identities to file false tax returns, sending them to addresses under his control. Once he was released from jail, court documents say he forged the signatures of the stolen identities and deposited the refund checks and into his bank accounts.

Fyke caused the Department of Treasury to release over $56,000 in unlawful tax refunds.

As part of his plea agreement, Fyke has agreed to a sentence of 48 months in prison and will pay restitution to the IRS.

Federal officials say he also faces a period of supervised release and other monetary penalties.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 14, 2017.