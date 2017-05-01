Tenn. family sues Kia for $95M after twin boys die in horrific crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee family is suing Kia Motor Corporation after their twin boys died in a horrific crash on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

Aaron and Lynetta Hill were in the front seats of their van on Highway 41 in Winchester when a car slammed into them from behind. Their 7-year-old twin boys, James and John, were killed.

The driver of the other car, 83-year-old Mary Parks, also died.

At the time of the crash, Parks was driving a Kia Optima. The lawsuit claims the car accelerated unintentionally even though the 83-year-old was hitting her brakes. Court documents say she drove carefully, never speeding, and uttered things several times about how something was wrong with her car.

The Hills blame Kia for the crash and want them to be held responsible. The family says the crash could’ve been prevented if the company sent out proper safety warnings, noting it manufactures an “unreasonably dangerous” vehicle.

In all, the Hills are asking for $95 million in damages, which includes all of their medical expenses.