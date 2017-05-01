Teenage girl killed in head-on crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenage girl was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on crash southwest of Pulaski.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened just after 4 p.m. on Minor Hill Highway when a man was distracted and crossed the center line of the road.

He crashed into a 17-year-old driver head-on. She died at the scene.

The man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries. He was last listed as stable.

Neither of their identities were immediately released.

Sgt. Christopher Dye told News 2 the teenager was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash while the adult man was not.

Dye also said it’s unknown if the driver will face charges at this point. The investigation is ongoing.