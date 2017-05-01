Stolen car crashes into South Nashville home; 16-year-old charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old boy faces charges after he reportedly crashed a stolen car into a South Nashville home.

Metro police say the teenager admitted to the stealing the car and said he lost control when it hit the home on Huntington Parkway.

Two mailboxes and a parked pickup truck were also hit and damaged.

The 16-year-old is charged with auto theft, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and reckless driving.

According to authorities, there were the other teenagers inside the car at the time—a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds—who were all taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. None of them were charged.