PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school bus was involved in an accident in Portland Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at 812 S. Broadway Street.

According to Sumner County Schools spokesman, Jeremy Johnson, five students were treated on the scene by EMS and two others were taken to a local hospital for observation.

Johnson said there was about 30 J.W. Wiseman Elementary School students on-board the bus at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.