Orkin report ranks Nashville among top cities with most mosquitoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Orkin Pest Control just released its top 50 cities with the most mosquitoes and Nashville ranks No. 10.

The list is based on the number of mosquito treatments between April of 2016 to March of 2017.

“Mosquitoes are a public health threat,” explained Orkin entomologist, Mark Beavers. Zika virus is currently one of the most notable illnesses that can be spread by mosquitoes, and it will likely be a problem again this year, especially in areas where the type of mosquito that can carry the virus thrives.”

Mosquitoes are an issue across the United States and become more active as temperatures rise. Mosquito season typically ranges from April to October.

The top 10 cities on Orkin’s list includes:

Atlanta Washington D.C. Chicago New York Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Dallas/Ft. Worth Houston Detroit Charlotte Nashville