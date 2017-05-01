Opportunity NOW still has about 2,000 jobs available for teens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry’s initiative to put teens to work and hopefully cut youth violence still has job opportunities available as students head into the last three weeks of school.

“The business community has really stepped up. Our last number is 9,600 jobs in the portal,” Mayor Barry told News 2’s Bob Mueller. “We absolutely believe we will make that 10,000 number and we have about 7,600 kids signed up.”

Mayor Barry said giving teens hope is one of the goals of the program.

Opportunity NOW is a result of the Mayor’s Youth Violence Summits to identify ways to reduce youth violence Nashville.

“What I want to see is, I want to see a reduction of kids killing kids,” she said.

There are four main paid opportunities.

One focuses on teens 14 to 16-years-old and is called “Experience Work.” It will be a project-based program that promotes community engagement.

High schoolers aged 16.5 to 18-years-old will be able to participate in a six week summer internship program at local businesses and community organizations.

For teens who graduate at the end of this school year and have plans to attend college they will be able to participate in the “Summer Plus” part of the program.

For other teens who graduate there will be a “Work Now” opportunity for immediate employment.

A job fair for teens who want to get a job through Opportunity NOW is scheduled for May 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center located at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway Suite 202.

Teens do not have to sign up for the program in person. They can apply through the Opportunity NOW portal.