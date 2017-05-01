NWS: Nashville just experienced its warmest April on record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with Nashville’s branch of the National Weather Service said this past month in Music City just went down in the books.

April is the warmest on record with an average temperature of 65.9 degrees.

The NWS says this is 6.9 degrees above average, breaking the previous record of 65.3 degrees, which was set in 1954.

According to officials, the average high temperature for the month was 77.3 degrees and the average low was 54.4 degrees.

April also saw nearly double our average monthly rainfall, measuring 7.40 inches of precipitation for the month, which is 3.40 inches above normal.

“This is remarkable given that only 0.44 inches of rain fell during the first 15 days of the month. It then rained nine of the last 15 days of April,” the NWS added.