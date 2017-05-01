Nashville school on lockout after gunshots heard nearby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville middle school was placed on lockout Monday afternoon after a teacher heard shots fired nearby.

The teacher at Cameron College Prep, located on First Avenue South, reportedly called authorities just after 2 p.m.

The school was placed on lockout as a precaution, which is a lower level of response than a lockdown.

Metro Schools spokeswoman Ameerah Palacios told News 2 both school security and Metro police were responding.

Further information wasn’t immediately known.

