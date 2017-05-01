Monday marks 7 years since historic Nashville flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday marks seven years since the historic Nashville flood that caused billions of dollars in damages.

More than 13 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours beginning May 1, 2010.

The heavy rains caused Mill Creek, located near Bell Road, to swell forcing waters to cascade onto nearby Interstate 24 sweeping cars along the roadway.

Some motorists faced a life threatening situation when all three lanes of the interstate were covered, cars bobbing, and some turning upside down.

A portable belonging to Lighthouse Christian School also floated down Interstate 24.

Ten people were killed and thousands of homes and businesses across the city were damaged by the rising water.

Opry Mills was under 10 feet of water and was closed for nearly two years for repairs.

The Grand Ole Opry House underwent major renovations after four feet of water flooded the tourist attraction.

In total, the massive flood caused more than $2 billion of damages.