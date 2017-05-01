Meet Tajiri! Zoo announces name of April the giraffe’s baby

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) — The time has finally come! On Monday, we learned the name of April the giraffe’s baby boy.

Animal Adventure Park announced live on Good Morning America the baby has been named Tajiri.

People all over the world were glued to their computers for weeks watching April the giraffe throughout her pregnancy and birth.

Her baby boy has remained nameless since he was born about two weeks ago. Shortly after his birth, the Animal Adventure Park in New York started a contest allowing fans to vote on a name for him.