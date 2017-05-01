Man arrested while trying to sell fake Preds tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Atlanta was arrested over the weekend for allegedly selling fake tickets to Predators fans outside Bridgestone Arena.

Reginald Henderson, according to an affidavit, was asked by police to stop selling tickets by Metro police officers on Sunday before the Predators game.

The affidavit states that police saw Henderson a short time later and he was still selling the tickets.

Police inspected the tickets and found them to be fakes.

The tickets had a value of $1,056 according to the report.

Henderson told police he took a bus from Atlanta to try and make some money at the Predators game. He was instead arrested on charges of criminal simulation.