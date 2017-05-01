Leaders focus on bringing more green space to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community leaders in one Middle Tennessee town are focusing on bringing more green space to their city.

Clarksville City leaders told News 2 parts of downtown never recovered from the historic flood of 2010, but revitalization at the Valleybrook Park on Crossland Avenue began Monday morning.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said it is time to renovate the area to meet the needs of this growing city.

“With all of the growth that we are seeing, we know that we need to provide more options for people to be able to enjoy the outdoors and enjoy their family and that is what we are doing,” the mayor explained.

Clarksville’s Department of Community and Economic Development secured nearly $500,000 to create the new space, which will include two state-of-the-art playgrounds, a pavilion and bathrooms. Currently the closest restrooms are across the street, which is a safety hazard for children who play in the area.

Mayor McMillan told News 2 this is a big deal to this community, and she is excited to see what it will do for this area.

“Bigger and better and more useful to people not just in that downtown community, but all across the city of Clarksville,” she said.

City leaders told News 2 the goal is to have the project completed in 120 days so it’s open for families to enjoy by late summer.

Money for the project is from a disaster relief grant. Valleybrook qualified for the grant because of damage from the May flood of 2010.