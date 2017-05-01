Judge recuses herself in Moreland case; Crenshaw now assigned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief Judge Waverly Crenshaw will now hear Casey Moreland’s case after Judge Aleta Trauger recused herself.

It is unclear why Trauger asked to be removed from the case.

Moreland, a former Nashville judge, resigned from his position in late March after he was arrested following an ongoing investigation that resulted in federal obstruction of justice charges.

Prosecutors say Moreland tried to bribe and tamper with witnesses during an ongoing FBI investigation of him allegedly trading judicial favors for sex.

Moreland is scheduled to be arraigned on May 8 at 10 a.m. He currently remains on home detention for the time being.