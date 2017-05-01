Hendersonville police search for home burglary suspect

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville are asking the public for help in identifying a truck possibly used in a home burglary.

It happened early Monday morning on Paradise Drive, and authorities found the suspect’s truck was caught on surveillance.

It appears to be an older Dodge Ram pickup with a silver stripe on the passenger side, which also appears to have a replacement door.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.