Former Tennessee state senator indicted for sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former politician and long-time state senator was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on one count of sexual battery.

Joe Haynes, who served on the senate from 1985 to 2012, surrendered for booking Monday at 1 p.m.

According to Metro police, officers were called to meet with the victim on July 26, 2016. The woman, who was 49 at the time, reported she hired Haynes to help handle legal matters involving the estate of her recently-deceased mother.

The victim said Haynes attempted to French kiss her and grabbed her buttocks while visiting her mother’s home the day before, authorities say.

The investigation was concluded within weeks and was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review. Given Haynes’ prominence, the Nashville DA turned the case over to Assistant DA Stephen Crump of Polk County.

Haynes’ indictment was returned last Friday. He turned himself in Monday and his bond was set at $2,500.