Food bank asks gardeners to plant extra row for needy

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Emergency Food Bank is asking gardeners and farmers to “plant a row for the hungry” this spring and summer.

The food bank says for every pound of vegetables donated that four meals will be supplemented.

The food bank will distribute the fruits and veggies to families, seniors and the other people they assist.

The group is keeping a list of gardeners and farmers that choose to participate.

For more information contact Kimberly Honeycutt at 615-907-9664.