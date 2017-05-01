Deputies remove 6-foot snake from Bedford County home

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pair of Bedford County sheriff’s deputies can add snake-wrangling to their job descriptions after working quickly to remove a snake from a home outside Shelbyville.

Homeowners called authorities after finding the rat snake curled up in their living room.

Sgt. Josh Tolar was first on the scene, going straight to work in trying to corral the reptile. He pinned and grabbed the snake, taking it safely outside.

Sgt. Tolar and Deputy Jarod Featherstone took the snake to the edge of the property and let it go in the woods. The snake, measuring nearly six feet long, is not venomous.

Tolar was wearing a body-camera, capturing the incident on camera.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office praised Sgt. Tolar for his quick work.

Our deputies never know what each call for help they answer will bring,” the post says. “This past weekend a citizen requested help after an unwanted visitor showed up. Thankfully Sgt. Tolar was able to safely and quickly evict the unwelcome guest! #everydaywearesheriffing #itsnotjustajobitsanadventure #countylife