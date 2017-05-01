Deadly shooting takes place in parking lot of East Nashville auto school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was shot to death outside the Lincoln College of Technology in East Nashville on Monday.

The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the auto school, which sits at Gallatin Pike and Douglas Avenue.

Metro police say the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after.

The suspect is described as a black man with a gray hooded sweatshirt and dreadlocks. He was driving a white four-door Mazda.

Further details weren’t immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.