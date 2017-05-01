Authorities searching for missing kayaker on Dale Hollow Lake

CELINA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a missing kayaker on Dale Hollow Lake in Clay County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Overton County Rescue Squad and Clay County EMS are all assisting with the search.

Authorities are searching the area around Cedar Hill Resort, according to Clay County EMS.

Crews were called in at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to Dale Hollow Lake that a female kayaker in her 40s had gone missing.

The Director of Clay County EMA, Natalie Boone, said two kayakers went out in separate boats. Suddenly, the female was missing from her boat.

Boone says that people on the dock saw it happen and no foul play is expected.

The director said the winds made the water very choppy on Sunday, and the rough conditions on the water could’ve contributed to the incident.

The storms on Sunday afternoon actually cut the search short yesterday.

Crews were back out searching Monday morning.