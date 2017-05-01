Authorities: 1 dead, several hurt in U. of Texas stabbings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say one person is dead and three others have been taken to a hospital with “potentially serious injuries” after a stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.
Austin police say one person is in custody Monday afternoon.
Travis County Emergency Medical Services has tweeted that one person is dead at the scene near the campus’ Gregory gym and three others have been transported. The agency notes there also are reports of additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries.
The University of Texas is blocks from downtown Austin and the Texas capitol building and is one of the nation’s largest universities.
Stabbing at University of Texas
Stabbing at University of Texas x
