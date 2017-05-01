4 Montgomery County schools named among best in state

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Montgomery County parents have a reason to feel good about their children’s education after the accolades some Clarksville schools received.

Four schools made an impressive list. They’ve been ranked among the best in the nation for high school.

Rossview High School as ranked 24th out of Tennessee’s 480 public schools, followed by Northwest, Kenwood, and Montgomery Centrl, which came in at 37th,38th, and 39th.

News 2 spoke with the Clarksville’s mayor, Kim McMillan, to find out why the schools are doing so well.

“We are so fortunate here in Clarksville with Clarksville being the fifth largest city in the entire state of Tennessee and continuing to grow, and we are one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, and it’s because people want to live here. We have a wonderful set of assets,” she told News 2.

The schools were evaluated on a number of factors, including graduation rate, test scores, and their ability to help children who may be at disadvantage

Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro was named the best school in the state.