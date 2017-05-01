17-year-old shot in back of head at South Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 17-year-old was taken to a South Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities say responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Nolensville and Paragon Mills roads just around 4:15 p.m.

Just minutes later, the teenager was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center by a car riddled with bullet holes.

The boy had one gunshot wound to the back of his head. Police say he was conscious and able to talk to officers.

He reported he and his cousin were driving on Paragon Mills Road when a white SUV pulled up. Someone inside opened fire.

The teenager’s injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. Further details weren’t immediately released.

News 2 is committed to tracking teen violence across Nashville. Read more at wkrn.com/teenviolence.