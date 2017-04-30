Sunday storms could bring heavy rain, damaging winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two rounds of storms will impact Middle Tennessee on Sunday with the greater threat not arriving until the afternoon.

The first will be affecting areas near the Tennessee River this morning where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Although a few showers may make there way to Nashville and the I-65 corridor near sunrise, these storms will generally be weakening as they make their way east this morning.

The second round of storms will push in this afternoon and evening. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

These storms will likely be crossing the Tennessee River in the mid afternoon hours generally between noon and 2 p.m., reaching the Nashville area and I-65 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m.

These storms will likely contain damaging winds and hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A few more storms with a cold front could pass over Middle Tennessee in the 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. time period.

Stay on top of the incoming weather with our interactive radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.