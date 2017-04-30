Preds look to take series lead with Game 3 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are set to take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternoon in Smashville.

The Preds faced their first loss of the playoffs Friday night in St. Louis with the Blues tying the series 1-1.

The team is looking to bounce back and take the series lead at home in Nashville.

Ellis pointed to a lack of discipline in the loss to St. Louis.

“I though they played a much tighter game, kudos to them. They played a good game, too. Like you said, it’s disappointing to be up halfway through the third there, but you have to stay out of the box.”

General Manager David Poile announced Saturday the club recalled forward Frederick Gaudreau from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.