Police: 3 injured in retaliation shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were injured in a shooting in Springfield Saturday night.

It happened on 18th Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Springfield Police Chief David Thompson told Smokey Barn News two of the victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The third victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Springfield police believe the shooting may have been in retaliation for a previous incident.

“It looks like there’s some ongoing animosity between groups of people. Some things happened a little bit earlier and it looks like this was retaliation for something that happened earlier in the evening,” Thompson told Smokey Barn News.

The victim’s conditions are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 615-384-8422.