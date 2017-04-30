Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, April 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You still have time to get out and enjoy the weekend!

The Spring Nash Bash is back! It’s at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can enjoy all of your favorite food trucks, live music and the best part is, it’s free and a great way to get outside on this beautiful Sunday.

From there, continue downtown to the Nashville Public Library for Picnic with the Library. It starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

This one is a little pricey since tickets start at $250 but keep in mind, this is a fundraiser for our public library and there will be tons of fun for kids and adults. Think puppet festivals and courtyard concerts!