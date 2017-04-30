Man shot while standing on East Nashville sidewalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot while standing on an East Nashville sidewalk Saturday night.

It happened in the 600 block of South Seventh Street in the James Cayce homes around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police said they received reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the area and found multiple shell casings in the road upon their arrival.

Around 11 p.m., the victim walked into TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was standing on the sidewalk when a white car with tinted windows pulled up and several gunshots were fired from the vehicle.

The white car then fled the scene.

The victim is expected to survive and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.