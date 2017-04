NEW YORK (WKRN) – The wait is over.

Kelly Ripa will announce her new co-host Monday on “Live with Kelly.”

The show made posts on social media to promote the announcement.

The new host will replace former football star Michael Strahan, who left in April of last year for a spot on “Good Morning America.”

You can watch the show on News 2 at 9 a.m.

#BigAnnouncement We are incredibly grateful that we are growing to two, & we thank you for your well wishes. – Live #LiveKellyCohost pic.twitter.com/7oDLR8Eehr — LIVE with Kelly (@LiveKelly) May 1, 2017