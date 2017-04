NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-year-old child was killed Sunday after she was struck by a metal soccer goal that was knocked down by high winds.

According to Metro police, it happened at 2310 Antioch Pike.

The child was identified as Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez.

She was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An employee at the International Indoor Soccer Complex tells us this is the goal that killed the 2-year-old girl @WKRN pic.twitter.com/GO0CM95H0j — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) April 30, 2017