19-year-old shot, killed while sitting on north Nashville sidewalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot while sitting on a north Nashville sidewalk.

Joseph Hull was seated outside his girlfriend car on 16th Avenue North and Wheless Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when someone came up and shot him in the groin.

First responders performed first aid on Hull, but he died shortly after he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are following several leads.

Anyone with information on the murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.