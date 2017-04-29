Where are best places to watch Nashville marathon?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The marathon is a spectator sport for many people who like to come out and watch, support and encourage the runners, check out the eccentric costumes and listen to more than 40 bands.

But where is the best place to watch?

Elizabeth Fox, with StyleBluePrint comes out to watch the race every year with her family, and she let News 2 in on her secrets.

“I get my kids up early, before six, we head over to Pancake Pantry, because as a Nashvillian I can never get into Pancake Pantry. Then you can either walk or drive, if you drive, what’s great about Belmont Boulevard is you can park on the side streets and you don’t have to stay the whole time.”

Elizabeth added the secret is to come up with a plan beforehand, because it’s easy to get stuck.

She recommends Belmont Boulevard, 12 South or Music Row.

The marathon-watching morning is now a tradition for her family.

“I think it’s really wonderful is it’s so big. I think you cannot believe the numbers of people. But I love that Nashvillians are so creative, you’ve got costumes and people with political statements, you combine that with all the music, I think it’s a fabulous event.”