Vigil held for Tabitha Tuders 14 years after her disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been 14 years since Tabitha Tuders vanished while walking to her bus stop in Nashville. She was just 13-years-old when she disappeared.

On Saturday night, her friends and family held a vigil at Bailey Middle School.

News 2 talked with Tabitha’s mother, who says she plans to have a vigil every year until her daughter comes home.

“The not knowing is the hardest part, but we’re not going to give up hope,” said Debra Tuders. “One day we’re going to find out something, and she’s going to be able to come home. If not her, find her remains so we can put her to rest.”

The investigation is still active and is being led by a detective with the Metro Homicide Cold Case Unit.

RELATED: Family of Tabitha Tuders holds on to hope

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information about Tuders’ disappearance.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Click here for complete coverage of Tabitha Tuders’ disappearance.